Winter charges back into the DC region Sunday; record lows possible early this week

Just when you thought Spring was making its way into the D.C. region, Winter is fighting back! Cold temperatures have settled into the area Sunday, and we could be in store for recording breaking lows early this week.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will start in the 30s making for an unseasonably cold start to the day. It will not get much warmer from there with highs Sunday only in the 40s. Heavy wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour will also play a major role in the colder temperatures throughout the day and night Sunday. Wind chill values will be in the 30s, so make sure to bundle up if you go out!

Winter's revenge is impacting parts of Western Maryland and West Virginia harder than the immediate D.C. region, with snow possible in those areas Sunday. Winter warnings will be in effect until 11 a.m. for Garret County, Maryland, and Grant and Pendleton Counties in West Virginia. Possible wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour could create blowing snow, so be cautious.

Of course, this time of year is all about the cherry blossoms, as well as any other Spring plants and flowers. The biggest enemy to those plants is a hard freeze, which could happen by the end of Sunday. Sunday night into Monday morning, a freshly-cold air mass spills down out of Canada. Clear skies and light winds overnight will plunge much of our region back to winter levels of cold. By sunrise on Monday, widespread 20s are expected with some of our northwest zones spilling into the upper teens. The National Park Service has told us that the magic number for the Cherry Blossoms is 27° and that even a few hours in the morning under this number could cause enough damage to bring peak bloom to a faster end.

While Monday will be a nice looking day, it will not be the best feeling as highs for many will remain in the 40s. We will then have to watch Tuesday morning for more 20s to start the day as well.

Don't fret though, the warm temperatures are expected to return to our area by the end of the week.

