Winter brings new worries for DMV residents grappling with life during the pandemic

Winter may officially be more than a month away, but it’s already starting to feel pretty chilly in the DMV.

“Today I’m like smacked in the face with cold,” Ally Nelson said Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

“It was bitter,” added Michael Henchy. “The wind definitely kicked it up a notch.”

But this isn’t any old Washington winter, and people like Nelson and Henchy are now having to figure out how they’ll navigate the pandemic in the cold.

“I’m a little worried,” Michael Gomella said while out walking in Bethesda. “I think [COVID] cases are just gonna keep going up and up.” It’s why a lot of people told FOX 5 they think things are about to become much more challenging, and a few concerns stood out.

Advertisement

READ MORE: DC mayor announces millions of dollars in funding relief for business community and expanded COVID-19 testing

Exercise was at the top of the list for many. “I do a lot of bicycling and this weekend coming up will probably be the last one that I’ll be able to ride, so I need to find other ways to continue to be active,” explained Lisa Swisko.

Henchy wondered how he’d get to work. “So last year this time, probably start taking the metro on days like this, but probably just layer up and deal with the cold a little bit more than normal,” he said.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 testing sites, expanded hours announced for DC

And plenty of folks worried about how restaurants will survive too.

“I look around and see all of these empty tables and on a nice night this would be like so happening and there would be people everywhere,” said Kristi Benoi. “So it’s just kind of sad to see.”

But places like Mon Ami Gabi are making the best of it. The Bethesda restaurant set up a tent outside with 11 tables and two propane heaters.

“We’re all going through trying times with COVID being what it is and what not, but following the safety protocols that we have and really owning the responsibility of taking care of our community, we’re gonna make this winter work just like we did in the spring,” said General Manager Adam Murphy.

And that’s another thing people had a lot of Wednesday – positivity. Because just like the seasons change, maybe our luck will too.

