Winsome Sears wins Virginia GOP nomination for lieutenant governor

Former Del. Winsome Sears has secured the Virginia Republican nomination for lieutenant governor - and if she's elected, she'd be the first Black woman to win statewide office in the Commonwealth.

Sears is a former Marine, whose campaign ad shows her holding an assault rifle.

She has served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates nearly two decades ago but beat five other candidates including two more prominent state legislators.

Sears finished ahead of former Del. Tim Hugo. Sears is a former Marine and was the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly after her election in 2001.

Sears joins gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the GOP ticket this fall. Democrats will choose their nominees in a primary next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report