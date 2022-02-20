Wind driven fire in Montgomery County displaces two people, causes millions in damages

Two people are displaced from their home after a massive fire erupted in Dickerson, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say the flames broke out Saturday afternoon along the 21100 block of Beallsville Road.

Investigators believe the fire was wind driven. They say an open fireplace damper, mixed with the strong wind gusts in the region Saturday, helped spread embers and started a fire in the room.

Investigators say the residents were using the fireplace earlier in the day.

It took crews several hours to bring the flames under control.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, but the home is a total loss. Officials say the damages from the fire exceed $2.5 million.

This same house also caught fire in 2012 and was completely rebuilt by 2014. The builders added residential sprinklers to the house, but officials say they were not able to stop Saturday's fire.