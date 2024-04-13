Wind Advisory in place across DC region with gusts to reach 50-55 mph

Ahead of warm temperatures across the D.C. Region, a wind advisory has been issued in the area.

FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart says clouds are moving out and will make way for sunshine this afternoon. Although winds are set to remain gusty until this evening. There is a wind advisory until 6 p.m. for our area. Winds have the capacity to reach 50-55mph in the advisory area.

Sunny skies for the morning with increasing afternoon clouds expected for Sunday. There is also a chance of evening passing showers with the highest risks to the north and west region. Despite wind, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 80s.

Heading into the workweek, there is a run of warm days in the 80s but shower chances in the forecast starting from Tuesday night. Later in the week, there could be some storms on Wednesday and also Friday.