Williamsburg gears up for America’s 250th with new archaeology center opening in 2026

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Colonial Williamsburg is highlighting both its historic roots and future expansion.

What we know:

Williamsburg, Virginia — just a couple of hours south of Washington, D.C. — is gearing up for major commemorations tied to America’s 250th anniversary.

One of the biggest additions is the Crawford Archaeology Center, currently under construction and scheduled to open in April 2026.

The center will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how archaeology plays a critical role in the ongoing restoration of Colonial Williamsburg.

According to Crystal Castleberry, public archaeologist at Colonial Williamsburg, the new center will include exhibits designed to help guests understand the archaeological process and participate in hands-on experiences.

"We have been planning exhibits that are going to help people get into the process of archaeology, hopefully help them understand how fundamental archaeology is to the ongoing restoration here at Colonial Williamsburg, and give them some behind-the-scenes and hands-on experiences," Castleberry said.

What visitors can expect

One of the most unique features of the new center will be a preserved 18th-century archaeological site discovered beneath the building during construction.

Visitors will be able to view the historic site under a glass floor.

Archaeologists uncovered porcelain pieces imported from China and other artifacts that shed light on life in colonial Williamsburg.

Castleberry said one of the biggest challenges of archaeology is remembering that every object tells a story.

"I think the hardest thing about being an archaeologist — the biggest challenge — is remembering that everything that you find speaks to the people who were here," she said.

Despite the careful work required, she said the excitement of discovering artifacts never fades.

"It’s so exciting. It never gets old. This is like being a kid forever."

Why it matters

Colonial Williamsburg remains one of the most significant historical destinations in the country, offering visitors an immersive look at 18th-century America.

With America’s 250th anniversary approaching, the new archaeology center is designed to deepen that connection by allowing guests of all ages to engage directly with the discovery process behind historical preservation.

What's next:

The Crawford Archaeology Center is expected to open in April 2026.

Until then, Williamsburg continues preparing for anniversary celebrations and welcoming visitors interested in exploring early American history.