Will Jawando recovering after suffering heart attack, office says

The Brief Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando is recovering at The George Washington University Hospital after suffering a heart attack during a pickup basketball game on Sept. 5. Doctors successfully placed a stent and expect a full recovery, though Jawando will briefly adjust his office activities while his staff continues serving the community. County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement wishing Jawando a speedy recovery and expressing relief over his prompt medical care.



Montgomery County Councilmember and Democratic nominee for County Executive Will Jawando is recovering after suffering a heart attack over the weekend, according to official statements released Monday.

Heart attack during basketball game

What we know:

Jawando experienced the medical emergency on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 5, during his "regular weekend pickup basketball game."

He was immediately taken to The George Washington University Hospital, where medical staff successfully placed a stent. His office reported that "his doctors are confident in his full recovery given his strong overall health."

Jawando remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to be discharged later this week to continue recovering at home with his wife, Michele, and their children, according to his office.

While he will "adjust office activities in the coming weeks" following his doctor's guidance, his office noted that it "remains open, available and ready to help meet the community’s needs."

What they're saying:

According to his office, Jawando and his family expressed gratitude "for the friends who acted quickly and to the exceptional doctors, nurses and staff" at the hospital.



Additionally, Jawando's office said the councilmember thanked supporters for "the outpouring of support and prayers from neighbors, colleagues and supporters from across the county and state."

Current Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich issued a statement offering well wishes following the news.

"I was very concerned to hear about Councilmember Will Jawando’s heart attack this weekend, and I’m relieved that he received immediate care and is doing well," Elrich said. "I’m wishing Will a full and speedy recovery and hope he takes the time he needs to rest and get healthy."

Later Monday, Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González said in a statement that Jawando "is making steady progress toward a full recovery, and he remains in good spirits."

"While Councilmember Jawando continues to focus on his healing, he is staying fully engaged in critical matters and will temporarily participate in Council meetings remotely," his statement read.