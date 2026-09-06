1 dead, 2 injured after hit-and-run on police vehicle sparks pursuit: officials
JESSUP, Md. - A late-night hit-and-run involving a parked police cruiser turned deadly early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and two others hospitalized.
What we know:
A 2018 Infiniti Q60 struck an occupied Howard County Police Department vehicle parked in the 7100 block of Montevideo Road in Jessup around 2:17 a.m.
According to police, the driver of the Infiniti fled the scene immediately after the collision, prompting the officer to initiate a pursuit. The chase ended roughly one mile away when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a retaining wall.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional occupants of the Infiniti were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
It is unclear which occupant was driving the vehicle. Authorities have yet to release any additional information, including possible charges.
What's next:
Since the fatal crash occurred in connection with a police pursuit, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has assumed full control of the investigation.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.