Trial continues for Virginia man accused of starting fatal fire over townhome eviction

The Brief Prosecutors presented evidence showing a man accused of setting a deadly fire was facing eviction. Jacob Bogatin was charged after the fire killed his neighbor in Virginia. Bogatin previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Evidence was presented by prosecutors Thursday in the arson and felony murder trial of a Virginia man accused of starting a fatal fire that killed his neighbor.

What we know:

The evidence showed that 78-year-old Jacob Bogatin was facing imminent eviction just days before the fire that destroyed his townhome.

During Thursday’s hearing, an expert witness testified that Bogatin and his girlfriend had been notified that they had seven days to vacate their property on Riptide Square after failing to secure a loan.

READ MORE | 78-year-old man charged with intentionally setting fire that killed woman in Sterling

Prosecutors also revealed an email exchange showing the couple was preparing to move out within the week.

Just two days after receiving the notice, a fire broke out behind the townhomes, killing 36-year-old Madelaine Akers, who was trapped in her basement apartment. The fire on Oct. 24, 2025, destroyed two townhomes, damaged a third, and displaced eight residents.

Court documents revealed that an insurance claim — for more than double the amount owed on Bogatin's foreclosed unit — was filed the day after the fire. Investigators captured Bogatin on surveillance video in the rear area where the fire originated. He was arrested in December.

READ MORE | Victim’s 911 call played during deadly Loudoun County arson trial

Bogatin has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony murder and arson. His defense team maintains that he did not start the fire.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case soon, after which the defense will present its arguments before a 16-person jury begins deliberations.