No bail for wife of notorious drug lord El Chapo, judge says

article

Emma Coronel Aispuro – the wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman – will remain behind bars after a judge declined to award her bail during a hearing in Federal court IN D.C. today.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Aispuro was picked up by law enforcement at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison

She is charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana for importation into the U.S.

She is also alleged to have conspired with others to assist "El Chapo" in his July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison, located in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Judge asks for public feedback on potential early release for convicted kingpin Rayful Edmond

According to the Department of Justice, Aispuro is alleged to have engaged in planning yet another prison escape with others prior to "El Chapo’s" extradition to the U.S. in January 2017 after he was re-arrested in Mexico in January 2016.

Aispuro is charged in a one-count criminal complaint with a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the U.S., according to the Department of Justice.

In 2019, "El Chapo" was convicted for his role as leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.