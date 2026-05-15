Why are flags at half-staff today in the US? What to know

article

The Brief U.S. flags are flying at half-staff today for Peace Officers Memorial Day. The annual observance honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. President Donald Trump also proclaimed May 10-16 as Police Week.



Flags across the United States are flying at half-staff today in honor of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

What we know:

President Donald Trump proclaimed May 15, 2026, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 10 through May 16 as Police Week.

In the proclamation, Trump called on governors, territories and officials in areas under U.S. jurisdiction to direct that flags be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags are traditionally flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

What is Peace Officers Memorial Day?

Peace Officers Memorial Day honors local, state and federal law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The observance is part of National Police Week, which recognizes fallen officers and the families they left behind.

Why it matters

The half-staff order is meant as a national sign of mourning and respect for fallen officers.

Trump’s proclamation also recognizes officers injured in the line of duty and those who continue to serve communities across the country.

What's next:

Flags are expected to return to full staff after sunset unless a separate federal or state order applies.