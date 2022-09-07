'WHOA BABY': Police help woman deliver baby in SUV near US Capitol

article

U.S. Capitol Police helped a mother welcome her baby who just couldn't wait to see the world!

Police posted on Twitter, that USCP officers helped a local mother give birth to a beautiful baby girl on Wednesday.

They said the baby was delivered in the front passenger seat of an SUV on Constitution Avenue, next to the Hart Senate Office Building.

USCP said on Twitter that "Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center when it happened around noon."

D.C. Fire and EMS also helped with the birth.

USCP said the mother and baby are healthy, and they offered congratulations to the family.

There's no word yet on the baby's name.