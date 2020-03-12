White House temporarily suspends public tours amid coronavirus concerns

The White House has temporarily suspended public tours amid growing coronavirus concerns.

A message on the White House hotline stated that due to an abundance of caution all White House tours are temporarily suspended effective immediately.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump restricted passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moved to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.