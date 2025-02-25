White House to reopen for public tours on February 25: Here’s what you need to know

The Brief The White House will reopen for public tours on February 25, 2025. Requests must go through Members of Congress and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Tours are available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday (excluding federal holidays).



First Lady Melania Trump has announced that the White House will officially reopen for public tours starting Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

White House reopens for tours

"The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark," said First Lady Melania Trump online. "There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House. This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year."

Public tours must be requested through Members of Congress and can be submitted up to three months in advance. Tours are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tour requests through Congress

The self-guided tours typically last 45 minutes and will generally be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, as well as 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday (excluding federal holidays or unless otherwise noted).

When possible, public tour hours will be extended based on the official White House schedule.

For more information and to request a tour, please contact your Member of Congress and visit www.WhiteHouse.gov/Visit .