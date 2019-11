article

The Christmas season has officially begun at the White House.

The official White House Christmas Tree arrived Monday. The tree was presented to first lady Melania Trump.

The tree was brought to the North Portico of the White House in a horse-drawn carriage. It will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the Executive Mansion.

The 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on December 5.