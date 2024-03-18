White House allocates billions for FBI HQ in Greenbelt amid Maryland-Virginia feud

The proposed new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt is expected to receive a massive infusion of money, despite an ongoing dispute between Maryland and Virginia that isn't over yet.

The White House has now included billions of dollars in its budget proposal to make the move a reality.

The inspector general is looking into how the General Services administration came about its decision to pick Maryland over Virginia. But even though that probe is still going on, the White House has allocated $3.5 billion for the FBI HQ in Greenbelt. Virginia lawmakers have been crying foul for months.

In 2023, GSA selected Greenbelt over Springfield, Virginia.

The move infuriated lawmakers in the Commonwealth.

Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly and Republican House Oversight Chair James Comey demanded the inspector general look into the decision. But Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey told FOX 5 Virginia is simply trying to derail the FBI’s move to Maryland.

"It really was surprising to me," Rep. Ivey said. "I think from the standpoint of making the decision on the merits, the Greenbelt selection was always the right one."

FBI Director Christopher Wray also questioned the process in a memo to FBI staffers.

Back in November, when the decision was made, Virginia senator Mark Warner told FOX 5 the move should be delayed until the inspector general’s report is delivered.

Meanwhile, Axios writer Cuneyt Dil reports that Virginia’s congressional delegation could block the $3.5 billion to stop the FBI’s move.

"Virginia is incensed that this is going to Maryland and some of their lawmakers have said they might team up with Republicans to try and slow down this budget going through Congress," Dil said.

FOX 5 reached out to Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin and members of the congressional delegation, but no one has offered comment thus far.

In addition to the new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, a new, smaller D.C. office is set to house offices for 750 to 1,000 FBI workers who will work with the Department of Justice, the White House, and Congress.