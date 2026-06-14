Where to watch UFC Freedom 250 in DC area: From the Ellipse to local bars

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The Brief A massive, two-day official UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest and Watch Party will take place at The Ellipse on June 13 and 14. Dozens of local sports bars, venues, and theaters across DC, Maryland, and Virginia are hosting official viewing parties. Fans are encouraged to call ahead for potential cover charges and table reservations.



Scoring one of the 4,300 seats to watch Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje throw down at the White House might be nearly impossible, but you don't need a ticket to be part of the action.

Whether you want to join tens of thousands of fans outdoors or grab a beer at a local bar, here is your guide to UFC Freedom 250 watch parties in the District.

UFC Fan Fest

What we know:

The official UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest and Watch Party at The Ellipse is the closest experience to being on the South Lawn for the main event.

The 2-day festival will take place on June 13 and 14, featuring Zac Brown Band, live shows with UFC athletes, celebrity appearances, meet-&-greets, immersive fan experiences and the UFC Freedom 250 Ceremonial Weigh-in.

On Sunday, fans will be able to watch every second of the action on a massive screen surrounded by what is expected to be massive crowds.

UFC bars in DC

Local perspective:

Several local sports bars, venues, and theaters are also officially partnering with the UFC to host their own Freedom 250 viewing parties in the DC area.

Proper 21 @ K Street: 2033 K Street NW, Washington, DC

Proper 21 @ F Street: 1319 F St NW, Washington, DC

Walters DC: 1221 Van Street SE, Washington, DC

Bar Bao: 3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Don Tito: 3165 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Ballston Local: 900 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Falls Church, VA: 5275B Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA

Greene Turtle @ College Park, MD: 7356 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD

AMC Hoffman 22: 206 Swamp Fox Road, Alexandria, VA

MGM National Harbor Poker Room: 101 MGM National Avenue, Oxon Hill, MD

Shipgarten: 7581 Colshire Drive, McLean, VA

Buffalo Wild Wings @ College Park, MD: 10240 Baltimore Ave., College Park, MD

CMX Tysons Galleria McLean 8: 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Capitol Heights MD: 1630 Ritchie Station Court, Capitol Heights, MD

Regal Kingstowne Cinema 16: 5910 Kingstowne Center, Alexandria, VA

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Alexandria, VA - Richmond Hwy.: 7732 Richmond Highway, Suite F, Alexandria, VA

Greene Turtle @ Burtonsville: 15660 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, MD

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Laurel, MD: 14724 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Fairfax, VA: 11204 James Swart Cir, Fairfax, VA

Dave & Busters @ Gaithersburg: 9811 Washingtonian Boulevard, Ste H1, Gaithersburg, MD

Greene Turtle @ Olney: 18101 Town Center Drive, Olney, MD

What you can do:

With large crowds expected in the DC area for the event, make sure to call ahead to check for cover charges or table reservations.