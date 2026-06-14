Where to watch UFC Freedom 250 in DC area: From the Ellipse to local bars
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Scoring one of the 4,300 seats to watch Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje throw down at the White House might be nearly impossible, but you don't need a ticket to be part of the action.
Whether you want to join tens of thousands of fans outdoors or grab a beer at a local bar, here is your guide to UFC Freedom 250 watch parties in the District.
UFC Fan Fest
What we know:
The official UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest and Watch Party at The Ellipse is the closest experience to being on the South Lawn for the main event.
The 2-day festival will take place on June 13 and 14, featuring Zac Brown Band, live shows with UFC athletes, celebrity appearances, meet-&-greets, immersive fan experiences and the UFC Freedom 250 Ceremonial Weigh-in.
On Sunday, fans will be able to watch every second of the action on a massive screen surrounded by what is expected to be massive crowds.
UFC bars in DC
Local perspective:
Several local sports bars, venues, and theaters are also officially partnering with the UFC to host their own Freedom 250 viewing parties in the DC area.
- Proper 21 @ K Street: 2033 K Street NW, Washington, DC
- Proper 21 @ F Street: 1319 F St NW, Washington, DC
- Walters DC: 1221 Van Street SE, Washington, DC
- Bar Bao: 3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
- Don Tito: 3165 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
- Ballston Local: 900 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
- Buffalo Wild Wings @ Falls Church, VA: 5275B Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
- Greene Turtle @ College Park, MD: 7356 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD
- AMC Hoffman 22: 206 Swamp Fox Road, Alexandria, VA
- MGM National Harbor Poker Room: 101 MGM National Avenue, Oxon Hill, MD
- Shipgarten: 7581 Colshire Drive, McLean, VA
- Buffalo Wild Wings @ College Park, MD: 10240 Baltimore Ave., College Park, MD
- CMX Tysons Galleria McLean 8: 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA
- Buffalo Wild Wings @ Capitol Heights MD: 1630 Ritchie Station Court, Capitol Heights, MD
- Regal Kingstowne Cinema 16: 5910 Kingstowne Center, Alexandria, VA
- Buffalo Wild Wings @ Alexandria, VA - Richmond Hwy.: 7732 Richmond Highway, Suite F, Alexandria, VA
- Greene Turtle @ Burtonsville: 15660 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, MD
- Buffalo Wild Wings @ Laurel, MD: 14724 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD
- Buffalo Wild Wings @ Fairfax, VA: 11204 James Swart Cir, Fairfax, VA
- Dave & Busters @ Gaithersburg: 9811 Washingtonian Boulevard, Ste H1, Gaithersburg, MD
- Greene Turtle @ Olney: 18101 Town Center Drive, Olney, MD
What you can do:
With large crowds expected in the DC area for the event, make sure to call ahead to check for cover charges or table reservations.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the UFC.