Where to watch fireworks on 4th of July in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Get there early, bring a blanket, and let the show begin!

This list highlights festive viewing areas you can enjoy, from family-friendly parks to skyline views.

The Fourth of July brings firework displays across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia—and we’ve rounded up top spots to catch them.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are packed with free firework shows this Fourth of July. Whether you’re staying local or planning a quick trip across state lines, there’s no shortage of prime spots to post up and watch the night sparkle.

National Mall – The centerpiece of D.C.’s Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks launch from both sides of the Reflecting Pool at 9:09 p.m. Get there early to claim a spot near the monuments for wide-open views.

The Wharf (District Pier & Public Walkways) - Watch the sky light up from along the water. The open-air pier gives you a festive riverside setting with music, pop-up activities, and restaurants nearby.

Meridian Hill Park – A peaceful, elevated park perched above the city with space to spread out and take in skyline views. Great for groups looking for a more relaxed setting.