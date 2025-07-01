Where to watch fireworks on 4th of July in DC, Maryland & Virginia
WASHINGTON - D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are packed with free firework shows this Fourth of July. Whether you’re staying local or planning a quick trip across state lines, there’s no shortage of prime spots to post up and watch the night sparkle.
Washington, D.C.
- National Mall – The centerpiece of D.C.’s Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks launch from both sides of the Reflecting Pool at 9:09 p.m. Get there early to claim a spot near the monuments for wide-open views.
- The Wharf (District Pier & Public Walkways) - Watch the sky light up from along the water. The open-air pier gives you a festive riverside setting with music, pop-up activities, and restaurants nearby.
- Meridian Hill Park – A peaceful, elevated park perched above the city with space to spread out and take in skyline views. Great for groups looking for a more relaxed setting.
- Hains Point (East Potomac Park) - Surrounded by water, this open stretch of land offers sweeping views of the National Mall and plenty of room to set up a blanket. A good pick for those who want a relaxing time without straying too far from downtown.
Virginia
- Gravelly Point Park (Arlington) - Just north of the National Airport, this riverside park offers skyline fireworks views with a bonus: planes fly directly above for double the action.
- Gateway Park (Rosslyn) - Just across Key Bridge, this open-air green space is a go-to for catching the display on the National Mall—without the downtown crowds.
- Old Town Alexandria Waterfront – Head to the water’s edge to catch distant but scenic bursts with a charming town backdrop. With local restaurants and live music nearby, it’s a festive and walkable way to celebrate.
- Workhouse Arts Center (Lorton) – Workhouse Arts hosts an annual firework festival called the "Summer Bash". The festival is free to the public, has live music, and food vendors.
Maryland
- Six Flags America (Bowie) - After a day of thrill rides and water slides, the park hosts "Star-Spangled Nights", an event featuring fireworks once the sun sets. Entry to the fireworks show is included with admission to the park, making it a full day of rides and patriotic fun.
- National Harbor (Oxon Hill) - With wide-open views of the Potomac and a festive boardwalk, this is a go-to alternative to watching the National Mall show across the water.
- Frederick’s 4th of July (Baker Park) - One of Maryland’s largest Independence Day celebrations. Expect mini amusement rides, live music, food vendors, and fireworks at dusk.
- Lake Kittamaqundi (Columbia) - This lakefront park offers a relaxed but festive option for watching fireworks. There will be two live music bands, food trucks, and a 20-minute firework show starting at 9:15 p.m.
The D.C. region offers a wide range of places to end your Fourth of July with scenic fireworks. Bring a blanket, grab a bite, and soak in the sky—because no matter where you are, the District’s skies promise a finale worth the wait.