The Brief Millions of Americans are heading to polling places Tuesday. The first polling sites opened at 6 a.m. On Tuesday’s ballot are all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Millions of Americans are heading to polling places Tuesday for the final day of voting in the 2026 midterm elections that saw early voting turnout on pace to surpass the previous midterms.

When does voting start, and when do the polls open?

The first polling sites opened at 6 a.m. in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Voting in most other states, and in Washington, D.C., began at 7 a.m.

Where do I vote today?

Because election administration varies nationwide, voting procedures are managed through a mix of independent state boards of elections, secretaries of state or departments of state.

Voters can find their specific polling location through the federal government’s directory at: https://www.usa.gov/state-election-office

Is there school on Election Day?

School schedules vary widely across the country. Because Election Day is not a federal holiday, there is no national mandate requiring schools to close. Many districts shut their doors or schedule staff development days because school facilities are sued as polling places, while others shift to remote learning or conduct regular classes. Check local school district’s calendar or websites for specific schedules.

Who are we voting for?

Midterm elections take place at the midpoint of a president’s four-year term. On Tuesday’s ballot are all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 35 U.S. Senate seats, 36 gubernatorial offices and a wide range of state and local ballot initiatives.