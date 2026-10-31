Manassas man killed, 3 injured after BMW crosses into oncoming traffic on Centreville Road

article

The Brief A driver was killed after a car crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into an SUV early Saturday morning. Three people traveling in the SUV were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Prince William County police.



A 33-year-old driver was killed and three others were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on crash in Prince William County.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:13 a.m. on Oct. 31 to the intersection of Centreville Road and Rugby Road in Manassas to investigate a two-vehicle collision.

According to investigators, Dmitry Vazquez, 33, of Manassas, was driving a 2021 BMW M5 southbound on Centreville Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The BMW crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a 2013 Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction.

Emergency responders pronounced Vazquez dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 21-year-old woman from Leesburg, and two passengers—a 22-year-old woman and an adult male, both also from Leesburg—suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined what caused the BMW to lose control before veering into oncoming traffic. Authorities have not released the names of the three people injured in the Ford Explorer or provided an update on their conditions.

What's next:

Prince William County crash investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit an anonymous tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.