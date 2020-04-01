When will COVID-19 peak in the DC region?

Local doctors and health care specialists are anxiously watching New York and preparing for a surge here in the D.C. region.

Researchers are also scrambling to analyze data and making projections about when the outbreak will peak. It’s all in an effort to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

On Wednesday, D.C. officials broke down the District's COVID-19 cases by Ward.

The hardest-hit was Ward 6, which is in and around Capitol Hill and other parts of Northeast and Southeast.

In Maryland, Montgomery County is reporting the most cases and Prince George’s County is not far behind.

Meanwhile, Fairfax County has the highest number of cases in Virginia.

Across the area, the numbers are relatively split between male and female patients.

But Maryland and Virginia are seeing the most positive cases among 50 to 59 year olds. While in D.C., it’s 31 to 40 year olds.

Looking ahead, research out of Washington State is projecting D.C. to reach its peak in two weeks, Maryland in about a month, and Virginia in nearly two months, which is a bit perplexing since they're all so close.

But one thing is for sure— whenever the numbers finally fizzle out, we’ll need to be on guard for any new flare-ups.

A company called Kinsa Health is getting some national media attention.



The CEO explains that their digital thermometer is liked to an app that provides basic medical advice and it’s anonymous, but they can track real-time where people are registering fevers.

The company is posting their data online and selling the device at a cost to local governments.

More than a million Kinsa thermometers have been sold nationwide over the past eight years. It costs $35 and you can place orders but they’ve been selling out.

On a positive note, Inder Singh says they can definitely see that social distancing is having an impact and slowing the spread of coronavirus across the country.