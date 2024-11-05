When do the polls close in DC, Maryland, Virginia?

Election Day is here, and millions of voters have already cast their ballots in what polls show could be one of the closest presidential elections of all time.

The Associated Press cannot call any races until polls close in their respective states.

Related article

The outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling. Harris maintained a slight lead nationally on Monday, while Trump still had a slight edge in several important swing states.

If you haven't voted yet, there's still time. Here's when polls close across the DMV.

Voting in D.C.

On Election Day, D.C. voters can cast their ballots at any voting center regardless of their residential address. Voting centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voting in Maryland

On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place. All Election Day polling places in Maryland are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Voting in Virginia

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. across the Commonwealth of Virginia on Election Day, November 5.