When barriers, fencing will begin to come down after Inauguration Day in DC

When will the District begin to start looking somewhat "normal" again after the Inauguration Day security features popped up across the city?

According to the Mayor's office, the process will start on Inauguration Day itself.

Deputy Mayor at the Executive Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser John Falcicchio tweeted on Wednesday saying crews will begin removing the barriers and fencing on major streets such as 7th, 9th and 12th starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and working east to west.

READ MORE: Secret Service releases road closures map, updated transportation security measures ahead of inauguration

He also says they will begin opening garages that were blocked as a precaution.

"This will take some time," Falcicchio said in his tweet. "Give crews time and space to work safely."

Advertisement

He says the process will likely take about 36 hours, which aligns with the end of the inauguration pause on indoor dining, which expires on Friday at 5 a.m. At that time, restaurants in the District will be able to return to indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

For more information on road closures and how long they can be expected to last, click here.