What you need to know about the FBI's unsealed affidavit to search Mar-a-Lago

On Friday, federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unsealed a redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit filed by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

While significant portions of the affidavit remain redacted, the document discloses new information. The affidavit reveals that when the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a preliminary review of documents that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January, agents identified 184 unique documents with classification markings including 25 documents marked "TOP SECRET," 92 documents marked "SECRET," and 67 documents marked "CONFIDENTIAL."

The affidavit confirms the government is conducting a criminal investigating concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces in addition to the unlawful concealment or removal of government records.

An affidavit is sworn and submitted by a federal agent, but the substance of the document is coordinated with prosecutors. A special agent from the Washington Field Office, with experience in counterintelligence and espionage investigations, swore there was probable cause to believe that both classified documents containing National Defense Information and evidence of obstruction would be found at Mar-a-Lago.

Reinhart also unsealed portions of the Department of Justice's memorandum justifying its proposed redactions of the affidavit. In it, lawyers for the DOJ underscore the need to protect the safety and privacy of "a significant number of civilian witnesses, in addition to law enforcement personnel."

See the redacted affidavit below.