What to do this weekend for Halloween in DC, Maryland and Virginia

This Halloweekend, the DMV will have some fall weather. Want to get out and enjoy it? D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy.

Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct. 28-30 in the DMV:

D.C.

Halloween Themed Bar Crawls

U-Street: Break out your best costume and get ready to party at the 6th annual Hip Hop Halloween Bar crawl on U-Street. The event showcases nine of the best DJs in the DMV at your favorite U-Street bars and clubs, all within walking distance of each other.

Oct. 29 | U-Street

1:00pm-9:00pm

$25

More information here.

Dupont: Get ready for a spooktacular party with the official DC Halloween bar crawl featuring $3-$4 alcoholic beverages, costume contests, raffles and more. Prizes will be given out for the best dressed Halloween costumes.

Oct. 29 | DuPont

1:00pm-9:00pm

$35

More information here.

Trick-or-Treat at the Library

Join the library for a family-friendly Halloween celebration filled with books, crafts, candy, treats, and more for all ages.

Oct. 27-31 | Shepard Park Neighborhood Library

More information here

Maryland

Harbor Halloween

Head on down to the National Harbor for an afternoon full of spooktacular fun that the whole family can enjoy.

Oct. 30 | National Harbor

12:30pm-3:00pm

More Information here

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

It’s time to do the Time Warp Again at The Rocky Horror Picture show which features a costume contest and a VIP Happy Hour. It’s a classic and a "fabulously freaky" cult, do not miss out.

Oct. 29 | The Maryland Theatre

7:00pm-9:00pm

$15-$35

More information here

Virginia

Reston Farm Garden Market Fall Fest 2022

Fun, games, pumpkins, food, music, and more at Northern Virginia’s favorite family fall fest. Admission includes a free pumpkin for each child, train rides, garden tours, a petting zoo, and bounce houses. More amenities are available for an additional cost.

Oct. 29-30 | Reston Farm Garden Market

10:00am-5:00pm

$5 for adults and $20 for children

More Information here

Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat

Head over to Chantilly, VA with your friends and family for a fun filled day of pumpkin decorating, raffles, photo booths, face painting, and more.

Oct. 29 | The Learning Experience

10:00am-2:00pm

Free

More information here