What time does the MLK Day parade begin in DC? Timing, road closures, how to watch and more

The nation’s capital will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a full morning of events in Southeast D.C., including the annual Peace Walk and MLK Day parade. If you’re planning to attend in person or tune in from home, here’s everything you need to know about start times, the parade route, road closures and how to watch the celebrations live.

What time does the MLK Peace Rally and Peace Walk start?

On Monday, the celebrations begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Peace Rally and ensuing Peace Walk at 10:30 a.m starting at Sumner Rd.

The official parade begins at 11:00 a.m. along MLK avenue and lasts until 2 p.m. This year’s parade theme is "The Struggle is Real! The Fight is Still!"

Where is the MLK Day Peace Walk and Parade?

The parade route begins at Barry Farm Recreation Center near Firth Sterling Avenue and Sumner Road in Southeast D.C., continuing along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and ending on Marion Barry Avenue.

How to watch the MLK Day Peace Walk and Parade

The parade and related MLK Day activities will be streamed LIVE on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 DC's YouTube and on TikTok.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your smart TV and mobile phone.

Road closures for the MLK Day Parade in DC

From 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Marion Barry Avenue to Sumner Road, SE

Sumner Road from Firth Sterling to Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE

Marion Barry Avenue from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the following streets will be closed to traffic: