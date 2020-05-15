What salon visits will be like as they begin to reopen

As parts of the D.C. region continue to reopen, non-essential businesses are having to follow strict guidelines to keep themselves and their customers safe during the pandemic.

FOX 5's Erin Como spoke with hair artist Jillian Holt at KARMA by Erwin Gomez, located in D.C. and Potomac, Maryland, on Friday to discuss the plan to reopen their doors.

“We’re really really just trying to make it as safe as possible,” said Holt.

TOUCHLESS SALONS

Holt says KARMA is attempting to be as touchless as possible, from scheduling appointments to checking in and out their clientele.

PROTECTIVE GEAR

Masks, face shields and gloves will be worn, if necessary, by all of KARMA’s employees, according to Holt.

COVID BARBICIDE TESTING

Holt tells FOX 5 that each stylist at KARMA has been certified for COVID BARBICIDE Testing

SPLIT SHIFTS

Work shifts will be split at KARMA “to minimize the amount of people in the salon at once,” according to Holt. Hours will be extended in an effort to accommodate all of their clientele.

PRE-APPOINTMENT QUESTIONNAIRE & TEMPERATURE SCREENINGS

Holt says KARMA clients will get temperature screenings at the door prior to their appointments and will have to fill out a pre-appointment questionnaire for safety reasons during the pandemic.