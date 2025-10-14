What to know about the 'No Kings' protests set for this weekend

article

The Brief People nationwide are gathering this weekend for another "No Kings Day" protest in opposition of President Donald Trump and his policies. The demonstrations were organized by a nonprofit group, and the term refers to people pushing for democracy and opposing authoritarian actions by Trump and his administration. During the summer, the first "No Kings Day" protests occurred nationwide on June 14.



Demonstrators are set to fill streets across the nation for another "No King’s Day" protest opposing the Trump administration on Oct. 18 .

Earlier this year, millions of people rallied in nearly 2,000 cities for the first "No King’s Day" demonstration held on June 14.

Here are the origins of the "No Kings Day" protests.

Who organizes the "No Kings Day" protests?

"No Kings Day" protests are organized by Indivisible , a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website .

Who created the "No Kings"name?

The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement , a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

What are the "No Kings Day" protests about?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is a large single-day mobilization since President Donald Trump returned to office, according to organizers. Organizers explained that they are prepared for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealth.

The first No Kings Day protests occurred on June 14 and were in response to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

People of all ages unite in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs, and waving American flags, the Associated Press reported, citing a call from organizers.

According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted.

What does "No Kings Day" mean?

The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement . Earlier this year, protests were held to condemn President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the ex-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

The Source: Information for this story was provided previous LIVENOW from FOX reporting and the "No Kings" website. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



