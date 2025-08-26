What is screwworm? Symptoms, prevention and treatment

The Brief Screwworm has been detected in the U.S. for the first time after a human case was confirmed in Maryland. The flesh-eating parasite primarily infests wildlife, and in rare cases, people. Health officials say that infestations can be very painful.



The first human case of New World screwworm was confirmed in the United States after a Maryland resident was diagnosed earlier this month.

What is screwworm?

What we know:

"New World screwworm is a devastating pest," according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

It is a species of parasitic flies that can cause myiasis, which is a parasitic infestation that feeds on live tissue.

The flesh-eating parasite primarily affects livestock, pets, wildlife and occasionally birds, but people can also become infested.

(CDC)

Officials say you are at a higher risk of NWS if you travel to South America and the Caribbean, where it is typically found.

Symptoms

Dig deeper:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that NWS infestations are very painful and could result in maggots around or in an open wound, nose, eyes or mouth.

Symptoms can also include:

Unexplained skin lesions (wounds or sores) that do not heal.

Skin wounds or sores that worsen over time.

Painful skin wounds or sores.

Bleeding from open sores.

Feeling larvae movement within a skin wound or sore, nose, mouth, or eyes.

Seeing maggots around or in open sores.

A foul-smelling odor from the site of the infestation.

Prevention

What you can do:

"Prevention is key to protecting yourself from myiasis," according to the CDC, which offers these tips:

Prevent insect bites, especially when visiting tropical areas and spending time outdoors

Keep open wounds clean and covered.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and socks to limit areas where you could get bitten.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

Sleep indoors or in rooms with screens.

How is it treated?

Big picture view:

The USDA says the only way to eradicate NWS is through the sterile insect technique.

"Sterile male flies are released into an area where a known population has become established. The sterile male flies mate with wild female NWS flies, which then lay unfertilized eggs. Because female NWS flies mate just once in their lifespan, the NWS population progressively reduces and ultimately dies out."

Health officials say animals infested with NWS should be treated by a veterinarian, while people who suspect they are infested should seek immediate medical treatment.

The CDC says your healthcare provider will remove the larvae through surgery.