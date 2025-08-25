Screwworm confirmed in US with first human case reported in Maryland: CDC

article

The Brief The first human case of New World screwworm has been confirmed in the United States. Health officials say the case was reported in Maryland, and confirmed earlier this month. The patient had traveled from El Salvador.



New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite, has been detected in the United States for the first time.

What we know:

A case of travel-associated New World screwworm reported in Maryland was confirmed by the Center for Disease and Prevention on August 4.

Health officials say the patient was diagnosed after returning from travel to El Salvador, declaring it the first human case of New World screwworm in the United States.

The risk to public health in the U.S. remains very low, according to the CDC.

What is screwworm?

Dig deeper:

The New World screwworm (NWS) is a species of parasitic flies that can cause myiasis, which is a parasitic infestation that feeds on live tissue.

It primarily affects livestock, but people can also become infested.

Officials say you are at a higher risk of NWS if you travel to South America and the Caribbean, where it is typically found.

Symptoms and prevention

What you can do:

The CDC says that NWS infestations are very painful and could result in maggots around or in an open wound, nose, eyes or mouth.

Symptoms can also include:

Unexplained skin lesions (wounds or sores) that do not heal.

Skin wounds or sores that worsen over time.

Painful skin wounds or sores.

Bleeding from open sores.

Feeling larvae movement within a skin wound or sore, nose, mouth, or eyes.

Seeing maggots around or in open sores.

A foul-smelling odor from the site of the infestation.

"Prevention is key to protecting yourself from myiasis," according to the CDC, which offers these tips:

Prevent insect bites, especially when visiting tropical areas and spending time outdoors

Keep open wounds clean and covered.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and socks to limit areas where you could get bitten.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

Sleep indoors or in rooms with screens.