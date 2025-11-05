What are the busiest airports in the US?

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to reduce air traffic at 40 of the country's "high-volume" markets by 10% beginning Friday. It's unclear if the 40 airports with the highest passenger volume in the US are the 40 markets that will have their air traffic reduced. A full list of airports affected by these reductions will be released on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its plans to reduce air traffic at 40 of the country's "high-volume" markets by 10% beginning Friday, according to The Associated Press.

This move is in direct response to the ongoing government shutdown, which, as of Tuesday, has become the longest in United States history. The FAA says this will help maintain traveler safety, should the shutdown continue for the foreseeable future.

Flight delays nationwide

What we know:

Since the beginning of the shutdown, the FAA has been grappling with staffing shortages among air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since the beginning of October. Some have begun calling out of work, which, as the AP notes, has resulted in flight delays nationwide. This is because the FAA slows or stops aircraft traffic temporarily whenever it's short on air traffic controllers.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are scheduled to meet later Wednesday with airline executives in order to develop a course of action regarding the reduction in flights.

Bedford told the AP that the list of airports affected by these reductions will be released on Thursday. But what are the busiest airports in the country?

According to Airports Council International - North America, these are the 40 airports with the highest passenger volume in the United States:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport

Denver International Airport

O'Hare International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Miami International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Sky Harbor International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Logan International Airport

Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport

Ft Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

San Diego International Airport

Tampa International Airport

Nashville International Airport

Honolulu International Airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Midway International Airport

Love Field

Portland International Airport

Lambert-St Louis International Airport

Raleigh-Durham International Airport

W. P. Hobby Airport

Sacramento International Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Kansas City International Airport

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport

What we don't know:

It's unclear if these are the 40 airports that will be affected as of Friday.