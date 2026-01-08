New details on Trump's plan for White House ballroom released

The Brief The Trump administration presented plans for a new White House ballroom to a key commission Thursday. The project’s architect said the new structure will be as tall as the White House itself. It wasn’t feasible to modify or renovate the old East Wing that’s already been demolished, a White House official said.



Months after the White House's East Wing was demolished, the Trump administration presented plans for a new ballroom to a key commission.

The backstory:

White House officials said Thursday that saving the old East Wing of the White House was not feasible.

Josh Fisher, the director of the White House Office of Administration, told the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) that modifying or renovating the structure wasn't possible due to a variety of concerns.

"In the East Wing, there was chronic water intrusion, accelerated deterioration, and mold contamination," he said. "The electrical infrastructure was obsolete, deemed undersized, and noncompliant with current code. Facilities were also noncompliant with both ADA and Secret Service requirements."

Fisher added, "because of this and other factors, the cost analysis proved that demolition and reconstruction provided the lowest total cost of ownership and most effective long-term strategy."

What we know:

So, what will its replacement look like?

Architect Shalom Baranes told the commission that the new structure would be as tall as the White House. He said the new addition would be two stories, that the ballroom itself would be approximately 22,000 square feet, and that it would be designed to accommodate about 1,000 seated guests at a formal dinner.

"These measures, I think, are essential to maintaining the visual primacy of the White House," Baranes said.

What they're saying:

Some commissioners lauded the plans.

"It’s gonna be enjoyed for generations to come," said Vice-Chairman Stuart Levenbach, a Trump appointee to the NCPC.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, who is also on the Commission, was more skeptical. Among other concerns, he questioned the new structure's height.

"I’m concerned about this addition overwhelming the original historic building," Mendelson said.

Dig deeper:

There is much more to come in the ongoing White House ballroom saga, including lawsuits.

One of them is being brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In a statement, President and CEO Carol Quillen wrote:

"Today’s NCPC informational presentation about the White House ballroom was a good and necessary first step. The National Trust continues to urge the Administration to comply with all legally required review and approval processes before commencing construction, including the NCPC, the Commission of Fine Arts, compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, and approval by Congress. We appreciate Chairman [William] Scharf’s commitment that public input will be invited at a future meeting, and look forward to the American people having a voice in the process moving forward."