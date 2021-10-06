West Virginia school district goes to half days once a week amid staff shortage

At least one West Virginia school district will go to half days on Fridays due to staff shortages.

Jefferson County Schools officials noted that districts across the country are seeing similar shortages.

Students will dismiss midway through the day, and staff will spend three hours completing non-student supervision work.

COVID-19 concerns and – more recently – vaccine resistance among staff members, have prompted many teachers to choose other career paths as schools open up to students.