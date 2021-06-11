Walter Johnson High School graduates killed in West Virginia crash identified

The identities of two recent Walter Johnson High School graduates killed in a crash in West Virginia have been identified.

The school community is mourning the deaths of Camille Gagne and Jaidon Smith, who were killed in the crash Wednesday night.

Two other recent graduates were injured in the crash.

FOX 5 reached out to West Virginia State Police regarding the incident, but they were unavailable for comment.

The school said it was making an open Zoom available, and counselors or staff are available for students who would like to talk to them.

"Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts go out to the parents, siblings, friends and other family members who have suffered this great loss. Please know that our WJ community is strong and we are here for everyone in this difficult time," officials said in the letter to the school community.