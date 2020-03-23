West Virginia governor issues 'stay-at-home' order to combat spread of coronavirus
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (FOX 5 DC) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a "stay-at-home" order in the state in an effort to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.
On Monday, Justice directed W.Va. residents to stay home and limit their time outside their homes to "essential only."
The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. and stay in effect until further notice.
Twenty positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state at this time.
During the order, the governor says W.Va. residents can do the following:
- Go to the grocery, convenience, or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to a restaurant for takeout, delivery, or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog, and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
During the stay order, W.Va. residents cannot do the following:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services or work for an essential business as defined by the Order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than six feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other
