West Virginia governor: If you're coming from out of state, we're shut down to you

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued two executive orders Tuesday during a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. This story was first reported by WSAZ.

The first executive order suspends all elective medical procedures in an effort to conserve equipment for the health care professionals on the front lines.

The second executive order closes all privately-owned campgrounds to "out-of-state" citizens.

"If you're coming from out of state, we're shut down to you," said Justice.

On Monday, the governor closed all campgrounds at state parks.

He also issued an executive order that requires out-of-state citizens to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in West Virginia and authorized the State Police to monitor the state roads and highways in an effort to enforce that order.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are currently 145 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the state. One person has died.

