Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, are set to headline Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center.

"The People's Ball" will begin at 7:00 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 11:30 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller — the respective spouses of the governor and lieutenant governor — are chairing the ceremony.

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller at the University of Maryland, College Park. (Kevin RIchardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

There will also be performances by the Peabody Jazz Institute, Prima ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, Top Tier Shiners, Morton Street Dance Center, and the University of Maryland's Bhangra Dance Group, among others.

Moore shared a flyer of the event on social media, where he wrote: "Can’t wait to celebrate with y’all on Wednesday! And a huge thank you to our future First Lady for making this night one Maryland won’t forget."

Earlier in the day, Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor during an inauguration ceremony at the State House in Annapolis. Miller also made history as the first immigrant and first Asian American elected statewide in Maryland.