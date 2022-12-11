'We're very proud:' Ukrainian ambassador on Zelensky, Spirit of Ukraine named as TIME Person of the Year

10 months into Russia's war on Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova says all Ukrainians are focused on defending themselves.

"There aren't any war crimes we haven't seen," Markarova shared with FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald.

As ambassador for Ukraine, Markarova has worked to keep what's happening in Ukraine top of people's minds.

"I wouldn't say it's easy, but in America everyone understands and feels this fight, because it's about our homes, it's about our loved ones. But it's about independence, freedom. It's about democracy. It's about having the right to live like we want to live and this is what this country is built on."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "the spirit of Ukraine" were named as Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2022.

"People are very proud. We're very proud of our president, and the spirit of Ukraine," said Markarova. "We're very proud that all of our efforts are noted because it's the president who was not only brave to stay, not only brave to say I'm here and I'm leading my country through this, but every Ukrainian our armed forces, volunteers, doctors, just ordinary people, all of us 40 million are fighting for the country."