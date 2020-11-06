‘We’re not enemies, we’re Americans’: Biden speaks as US awaits 2020 election results

Presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed the country Friday night in a primetime speech.

"While we're waiting for the final results, I want people to know we're not waiting to get work done," he said.

He called for Americans to unite saying that the "vast majority" of Americans want to "get the vitriol out of politics." He added that his responsibility as president would be to "represent the whole nation."

"We may be opponents, but we're not enemies. We're Americans," he said.

"I've never been more optimistic about the future of this nation. There is no reason we can't own the 21st century. We just need to remember who we are," Biden continued.

Biden has pulled ahead in both Pennsylvania and Georgia, and a projection in his favor in either state would put him over the electoral vote threshold required to win the presidency.

A stage set up since election night for a victory party outside the city’s convention center remained intact and has been secured for days by security personnel using high fencing and car barriers.

Biden continues to inch closer to the presidency as votes continue to be counted in several key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina.

FOX News projections have Biden leading the race with 264 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214 electoral votes. In order to become the president-elect, 270 electoral votes are needed.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has urged the public to be patient as vote counting continues. He spent Friday at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Associated Press contributed this report.