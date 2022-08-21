Wendy's restaurants to get digital makeovers with mobile order parking, delivery pick-up windows

article

Wendy's restaurants will soon get a digital upgrade, according to an announcement by the company.

The Wendy's Company unveiled a new global restaurant design standard titled "Global Next Gen" Company leaders said it will enhance customer, crew and digital experiences.

The renovations will start to take place in Fall 2022.

Under the plan, restaurants will feature a sleek and modern design with upgraded technology to make convenience, speed and accuracy more available to customers.

Specifically, restaurants will feature a delivery pick-up window to allow customers to bypass the dining room to grab to-go orders. Restaurants will also offer mobile order parking and pick-up shelving inside the restaurant. Kitchens will be redesigned as well as lighting and HVAC units to decrease energy usage and costs.

Wendy's Global Next Gen Far Counter (Credit: The Wendy's Company)

"To accelerate our business and expand our footprint across the globe, we must consistently meet the needs of our customers however they chose to engage with Wendy's, whether that's through a digital platform or in the drive-thru" Wendy's President and CEO Todd Penegor said in a news release. "Global Next Gen enhances the customer experience across ordering channels and streamlines operations for our crew, all while creating better returns for franchisees."

Wendy's first Global Next Gen restaurant will open in New Albany, Ohio in Spring 2023.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.