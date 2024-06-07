Wendy's reveals new summertime Frosty flavor
Summer is around the corner, and if you want to cool down with a nice treat, Wendy’s is adding a new frosty to their menu.
The Triple Berry Frosty flavor, a pink frozen dessert featuring a mix of fruit flavors like blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry, is expected to debut at Wendy’s restaurants on June 10.
News of the tasty frosty flavor was leaked online and shared by @snackolator, an Instagram account that shares food news.
This frozen dessert is available for a limited time only, according to the food news website Delish.
Wendy’s is known for releasing various frosty flavors, including the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, which debuted in March.
