Wells Fargo says customers are experiencing 'issues with certain transactions' amid possible outage

By Adam Sabes
Published 
Business
FOX Business
Wells Fargo says that customers are experiencing issues with some transactions amid a possible outage.

Customers using the bank have reported issues using certain features of their accounts, such as being unable to use their debit card. 

In a statement to FOX Business, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said the company is working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

Check back for updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com