Weekend weather forecast: Perfect conditions to get outside as mild temperatures move into DC region

A day after the D.C. region saw record-breaking heat, spring-like temperatures have moved into the area setting up a beautiful weekend.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Temperatures Saturday will start of mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and are not expected to rise much from there, with high temperatures Saturday forecasted to be in the upper 70s. The mild conditions added to the lack of cloud cover and humidity in the area, will make it a beautiful weekend to get outside across the D.C. region.

Saturday's temperatures are a far cry from the recording breaking heat the D.C. region experienced on Friday. All three major airports in our area reported record high temperatures in the upper 90s.

The mild conditions will continue into the evening hours Saturday with temperatures expected to be in the 60s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday temperatures will drop into the 50s.

The beautiful weather continues into Sunday with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures again expected to be in the upper 70s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

@ClaireFox5DC

Unfortunately, the summer-like heat and humidity returns next week and temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for several days starting Tuesday.