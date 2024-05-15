Wednesday morning showers and fog; drier afternoon with highs in the 60s

A damp start Wednesday with morning showers and fog across the Washington, D.C. region before most of the rain moves out leaving us with a drier afternoon.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says most of the heavier and steadier rain is falling east of the Chesapeake Bay along the Eastern Shore. Lighter showers are over the immediate D.C. region.

Patches of fog will reduce visibility in parts of Frederick, Hagerstown, and other areas to the west during the morning hours. Wednesday will also be breezy with gusts as high as 18 mph.

The rain will taper off into the afternoon when showers should become more scattered. Drizzle and isolated showers are expected overnight.

Expect a slight chance of showers on Thursday and a cloudy Friday ahead of a gray and wet weekend.