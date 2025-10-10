Weapon detection systems installed in Frederick County elementary schools

The Brief The entirety of Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) will have weapon detection systems in place by Friday. Heightened security comes after a boy took a pistol to elementary school. FCPS received $852,557 to expand detection systems.



Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) are installing weapon detection systems in nine schools this week.

By the end of the school week, all FCPS campuses will have these protection measures, as reported by The Winchester Star.

On Wednesday, Gainesboro and Stonewall elementary schools and Frederick County Middle School put these systems in place. Armel, Greenwood Mill, Orchard View, and Redbud Run elementary schools followed suit on Thursday. Detectors are scheduled to be instated in Indian Hollow and Middletown elementary schools on Friday. FCPS already has systems in place for all of its high schools.

The Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved a capital fund transfer of more than $852,000 to implement this security expansion.

Security measures increased after a student brought a loaded handgun to in his backpack to Jordan Springs Elementary in March. Kelsi Jones told FOX 5 that her children were present during the incident.

"Somebody had a gun at the school last year and my kids go there so I’m happy about it," Jones said. "It’s either my kids go to school worried that someone’s going to bring a gun or they go to school knowing there’s metal detectors and they don’t have to worry as much.