'We are on a good path': Stellantis plans to give UAW second proposal after weekend of negotiating

After a weekend of negotiating between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers, the automaker plans to present a second economic contract proposal to the union Monday morning.

Tobin Williams, the senior vice president of Stellantis' North America Human Resources, said tentative agreements were reached in some areas, while the union will review the monetary proposal once it is received.

"I’m pleased to report that the Stellantis and UAW subcommittees have reached tentative agreements in a number of important areas, including health and safety, which is of critical importance as the well-being of our people is at the core of our corporate values," Williams said.

On Friday, Stellantis provided the UAW with an offer that the union called "unfair" and rejected. That offer included 14.5% raises and inflation bonuses.

The union is asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. See what they want here.

Williams said Stellantis received a counteroffer from the UAW on Sunday afternoon.

"There is still more work to do, but we know that Stellantis and the UAW have a shared interest in these discussions: reaching an agreement that secures the future for our employees and their families," Williams said.

The UAW and Big Three have until the end of Thursday, Sept. 14 to reach an agreement or employees will strike.

"We are on a good path and remain committed to reaching a tentative agreement without a work stoppage that would negatively impact our employees and our customers," Williams said.

