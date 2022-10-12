'We are going to fix things': DCHA director responds to HUD report

The executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority is assuring residents that her team will "fix the problems" highlighted in the Department of Housing and Urban Development's recent audit of the housing authority.

"We take this report seriously," Brenda Donald said.

In the 72-page report HUD states that DCHA is failing to keep residents safe in their properties.

During the housing authority's virtual board meeting Wednesday, residents shared their gripes with Donald and the members of the board.

"All we are asking is to complete your mission statement. Give us clean and affordable housing," Rosa Burbridge said.

Another resident, Shonta High, said, "DCHA is an agency that has failed the people."

The public housing agency serves 50,000 people throughout the District.

In HUD's assessment of DCHA they highlighted a number of resident health and safety concerns from inspections to sanitary conditions of the units.

The report also points out Executive Director Donald's lack of expertise and training while shedding light on the board's poor oversight and transparency.

"You are getting paid to do absolutely nothing," Burbridge said.

HUD report calls out failures of DC Housing Authority leadership

Residents say nothing in this report is surprising.

"Just like someone is watching me, someone is watching you. Your jobs are at stake," Patricia Bishop said.

In a statement to FOX 5, Donald said that the report "uncovers cumulative problems resulting from years of management neglect at the agency. These problems didn’t materialize overnight and now that I am here with a strong team in place we are going to fix the problems."

During the meeting, Donald – who was appointed to her position in Aug. 2021 – did take a moment to address some concerns.

"HUD has given us 60 days to respond to the report, which we all take very seriously," she told residents.

Once DCHA submits their corrective plan to HUD, the authority has six months to implement the plan

Brenda Donald's full statement below:

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s assessment report uncovers cumulative problems resulting from years of management neglect at the agency. These problems didn’t materialize overnight and now that I am here with a strong team in place we are going to fix the problems. But they can’t be fixed overnight.

Our accomplishments since I took the helm include stabilizing the budget, eliminating a historical deficit, negotiating outdated labor contracts, and making a dent in an enormous backlog of work orders spanning several years. We’ve moved forward with several long-delayed capital projects including Kenilworth Courts, Greenleaf and Barry Farm redevelopments.

While leading through a crisis is challenging, we are focused on our transformation and we are confident we will rebuild. We have 60 days to respond to HUD with a corrective action plan and six months to implement it. We invite you to watch us work! You can stay updated as we make progress by visiting our website.

Take a look at the full HUD report below: