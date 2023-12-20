Authorities arrested a Virginia woman they say pepper-sprayed an employee at a Fredericksburg convenience store after an argument over the sale of tobacco products.

Police say the incident was reported at the Wawa on South Gateway Drive on Sunday just before 10 p.m.

Workers at the store told officers a woman who was attempting to buy a tobacco product became upset and began screaming at them after an employee requested her identification.

Wawa employee pepper-sprayed by customer after argument over tobacco product: sheriff (Stafford County Sheriffs Office)

Officers say she refused to leave the store and began threatening the employees. She then assaulted an employee and pepper-sprayed another before fleeing.

The woman was arrested at a nearby motel. Officers said a used pepper spray container was located on her at the time of the arrest.

The suspect was charged with felony assault with a caustic agent, and assault and battery.

No serious injuries were reported.