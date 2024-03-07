Dashcam video shows a truck run a red light and crash into a Waukesha school bus with dozens of students on board Wednesday morning, March 6.

Police said eight of the 34 students on board had minor injuries, and one of them was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The video, taken by Katie Grochowski, shows the collision at East Moreland Boulevard and Wolf Road. It happened around 7:15 a.m.

A school resource officer from nearby Horning Middle School was at the scene in less than two minutes, officials said. Waukesha firefighters provided triage and treatment at the scene to those involved.

Waukesha's Major Crash Task Force is reviewing the facts of the crash to determine if citations will be issued.

Storyful contributed to this report.