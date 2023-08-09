Hundreds of people in a northern Virginia community are without running water and air conditioning. For some, it's the second night in a row.

Residents were racing to the fire hydrant to fill containers – pots and pans and trash cans – with water Wednesday evening at London Park Towers.

"The water is to help wash ya up, flush the toilets," said Michelle Bogdanovich, who lives in the community.

A majority of units at the three-building apartment complex have gone without water for two straight days.

Tarik Jourhma told FOX 5 there have been long lines of people trying to get water from a local hydrant.

"I woke up at 5:30 in the morning. I was washing my face and all of a sudden there is no water," Jourhma recalled. "We did not get no email."

On Tuesday afternoon, management emailed tenants stating that a water main break caused the water to stop running.

According to London Park Towers management, the water is connected to the air conditioning, which is also not working.

"We just turned a fan on in our house. It’s so humid. It’s so hot around Alexandria," said Jourhma's son Adam.

Adam is 7 years old.

"It’s so hard for us," he said.

"I did not shower for two days," his father added.

Residents, like Yvonne Williams, told FOX 5 that the silence from the city the moment the water shut off was disappointing.

"The one thing you would think you have from any township, or anywhere you live is running water," Williams said. "At this point, you are taking people’s necessities. They should be ashamed about it!"

The Alexandria Fire Department showed up Wednesday night to assist residents.

"It’s not safe," explained Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Duke. "With the water main break, there is dirt entering the water stream. Under normal circumstances, it would be much cleaner, but I wouldn’t recommend anyone drink out of a fire hydrant."

Read the full letter London Park Towers sent residents below:

Dear Residents,

Re: Water Main Break

We wanted to reach out once again to inform you that contractors are still onsite working on the underground Water Main Break repairs.

They are working very diligently to get the water (and air conditioning) restored as soon as possible for all buildings .

At this time, the contractors do not know when the extensive underground repairs will be completed. However, you will be notified when the water (and air conditioning) have been restored.

Please know that the Water Main Break is an unforeseen circumstance, and we thank you for your patience during this time.

Thank you.